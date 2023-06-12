Whitey’s Ice Cream to hold ‘Cones for Kids’ event

Whitey’s Ice Cream Presents 37th Cones for Kids Benefitting Bethany for Children & Families on Monday, June 12
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Moline, IL (KWQC) - Whitey’s Ice Cream will host its 37th annual “Cones for Kids” event.

Enjoy a scoop of Whitey’s ice cream and help local kids and families in need June 12. Half the sales of all cones sold during the event will be donated by Whitey’s Ice Cream.

“We are very happy to be holding the 37th annual Cones for Kids event to help support the programs and services offered by Bethany,” said Jon Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream.

Christina McNamara-Schmidt, Bethany’s Director of Development & Communication, noted, “Bethany continues to expand its caseload to help families stay together, place children in safe, loving homes, and get homeless individuals off the streets and into housing. The agency is grateful for its longstanding partnership with Whitey’s.”

“Bethany is a fantastic cause and the support shown by the Quad City community has been amazing over the years. We are proud to continue the tradition,” said Jeff Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream.

The event will be held at all Whitey’s locations.

