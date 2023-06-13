1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess Co.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead after a crash in Jo Daviess County.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 3:43 a.m. Monday to a crash on Highway 20 near rural East Dubuque.

Deputies said they found a man ejected from a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the county coroner. Officials have not released that person’s name.

According to deputies, the vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, left the roadway hit a tree and stopped in the ditch.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

