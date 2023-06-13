Bettendorf Transit announces new rider-friendly app SPOT®

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced a new intelligent transit system in the form of an app and website for riders called SPOT®.

Using SPOT® riders can track buses in real-time, get accurate to-the-minute arrival times, customize their own alerts, and navigate multiple routes, according to a media release from the city.

“Having Citibus on the same system gives riders the added benefit of only needing one website or app to plan their trip across the Iowa Quad Cities,” said Bettendorf Transit/Garage manager Mark Garrow. “SPOT® is very easy to use and will provide our riders with a tool to make their ride stress-free.”

SPOT® was created by ETA transit systems and can also be used by Davenport Citibus riders or to replace the Transloc system, city officials said.

“SPOT® sits at the forefront of modern transportation tracking and analytics,” said ETA Transit Systems President John Maglio. “With its open architecture, cloud-based platform, SPOT® delivers the best of both worlds – customization and expansion that allows Bettendorf Transit and Davenport Citibus to better serve both their riders and employees.”

SPOT® includes a website as well as a phone app for both Android and iPhone users.

