Bettendorf Transit announces new rider-friendly app SPOT®

City of Bettendorf announces new rider-friendly app SPOT
City of Bettendorf announces new rider-friendly app SPOT(City of Bettendorf)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced a new intelligent transit system in the form of an app and website for riders called SPOT®.

Using SPOT® riders can track buses in real-time, get accurate to-the-minute arrival times, customize their own alerts, and navigate multiple routes, according to a media release from the city.

“Having Citibus on the same system gives riders the added benefit of only needing one website or app to plan their trip across the Iowa Quad Cities,” said Bettendorf Transit/Garage manager Mark Garrow. “SPOT® is very easy to use and will provide our riders with a tool to make their ride stress-free.”

SPOT® was created by ETA transit systems and can also be used by Davenport Citibus riders or to replace the Transloc system, city officials said.

“SPOT® sits at the forefront of modern transportation tracking and analytics,” said ETA Transit Systems President John Maglio. “With its open architecture, cloud-based platform, SPOT® delivers the best of both worlds – customization and expansion that allows Bettendorf Transit and Davenport Citibus to better serve both their riders and employees.”

SPOT® includes a website as well as a phone app for both Android and iPhone users.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Dismantling of The Davenport begins Monday
Broc Nelson went from relaxing to running for his life.
‘I was alive and with family’: Tenant escaped with clothes on his back

Latest News

Quad Cities Youth Rowing Team medals at national championships
Quad Cities Junior Rowing Team earns gold silver and bronze at national championships
In Downtown Sylvania, a stretch of Monroe Street is closed as the City of Sylvania works to...
Ridgewood Road in Milan closing for two days for work
A fourth lawsuit has been filed in the partial building collapse at 324 Main Street, “The...
4th lawsuit: Business, more tenants file in partial building collapse
Police lights road
Man identified from fatal crash in Dubuque Co.