Churches United to host Thanksgiving in July

Churches United is partnering again with local businesses and churches for Thanksgiving in July.
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Churches United is partnering again with local businesses and churches for Thanksgiving in July.

This is a state-wide, essential items and non-perishable food drive, according to a press release from Churches United. Churches United competes with other like agencies in Iowa to see who can collect the most goods for each community.

All donations collected will stay in the Quad Cities area and will go directly to one of our 23 food pantries along with the hot meal site and Winnie’s Transitional Housing. Thanksgiving in July is a major campaign for Churches United as it helps restock their pantries at a time in the year when most people aren’t thinking about food drives, according to Churches United Associate Director Betsy Vanausdeln.

Donations will be collected through the entire month of July.

