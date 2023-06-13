Construction worker struck, pinned to utility pole by vehicle Sunday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A construction worker was struck and pinned to a utility pole by a vehicle in Burlington on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, just after noon, a construction worker who was working on an apartment building, under construction, at the corner of Third and Columbia was struck by a vehicle and pinned against a utility pole, according to Burlington Police Department. The construction worker, Santiago Fernandez, 26, of Iowa City was returning from lunch when the accident happened.

According to police, Fernandez was taken to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center by the Burlington Fire Department for treatment of a leg injury.

Police say a juvenile male from Burlington, was driving a 2014 Subaru Impreza west on Columbia from the Circle K, located at 421 North Main Street, when the boy said a donut that was placed on the vehicle’s console fell to the backseat.

The boy told police that he reached back to retrieve the donut and when he did, the vehicle swerved to the left, jumped the curb, crossed the sidewalk and struck Fernandez, pinning him against the utility pole.

Police say the boy was cited for failure to maintain control.

