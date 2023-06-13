Davenport mayor touts city accomplishments as demolition of partially collapsed building progresses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two weeks since the partial collapse of a downtown Davenport building, several details developed on Monday, including a plea in court by the owner.

Protestors gathered outside of the Scott County Courthouse Monday morning, as Andrew Wold, owner of the building known as “The Davenport” was due in court.

Wold pled guilty to not properly maintaining the apartment building, owing court fees and a nominal fine totaling about $400.

Margaret Stafford, the mother of a former tenant attended court. She hoped for justice for her son and others impacted.

“It’s very clear that there was negligence that endangered my child’s life,” Stafford said. “A lot of people ... have feelings about what they would like to see happen, but it’s a process ... I want accuracy in the justice that we get, that’s very important to me.”

Down the street crews are making noticeable progress on tearing down what remains. The process is expected to take several weeks.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, a few miles north at Rhythm City Casino, Mayor Mike Matson delivered his State of the City address.

According to city officials, the event is an annual tradition, to highlight the city’s milestones in the last year.

This year the mayor touted his administration’s accomplishments like infrastructure upgrades, public safety and this year’s flood response.

“In 2019, we understand people were not happy with us. So we engaged our friends from the [Army] Corps. [of Engineers],” Matson said. “Engaging so many other people and then ... building the berm bigger and stronger and having the Corps. tell us how to do it. That’s what we do. We learn we grow, we have to go through tough times.”

Matson made mention of the deadly collapse, starting off with a moment of silence for the victims.

“We had a tragedy here. Brandon, Ryan and Daniel lost their lives. Miss Berry was critically injured,” Matson said. “People around this community ... They care and they only care about the people [and] how to help.”

TV6 News did try to ask city leaders about the timing of this address and why they decided to hold it so soon after the collapse, after the mayor’s remarks. Matson’s staff declined to come and said he would not be taking questions.

Later Monday evening, in a statement, Sarah Ott, Davenport’s Chief Strategy Officer said the event usually takes place in May or June.

“Although the devastating partial collapse at 324 Main Street is still fresh,” Ott wrote. “The work across all city departments remains and has never ceased to serve the residents of Davenport.”

As the city plans for the future, others look for accountability.

“It’s going to be a marathon,” Stafford said. “It’s going to be a lot of court dates.”

Also on Monday, a fourth lawsuit was filed against Wold, his company, Davenport Hotel LLC, the city and the city’s chief building inspector.

Five former tenants are seeking payment for loss of property emotional stress and court costs.

