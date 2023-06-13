Driver calls 911 about armed pursuer

Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrest near Preston, Iowa.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrest near Preston, Iowa.(Credit: MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PRESTON, Iowa (KWQC) - An Toronto, Iowa, man was arrested on charges that include threatening another driver with a firearm.

During a 911 call a driver on Highway 64 near Preston, Iowa, claimed he was being pursued by an armed driver on Sunday. The dispatcher reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle crash, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies who arrived at the site arrested Benton Hale. The 18-year-old is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond on charges including being armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, illegal possession of a dangerous weapon, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

No further information was given on the crash or about the driver who made the 911 call.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

