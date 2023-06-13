Few showers today

Off and on shower chances Tuesday and possibly Wednesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Scattered showers this morning will be followed up with more isolated showers this afternoon.  This will make for a tough temperature forecast, where areas that stay dry will have no problem getting to the 80s today while the lucky few that get isolated showers stay in the 70s. Unfortunately, this rainfall will be light and not enough to bust our drought.  The rest of the work week looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s and 90s.  We are tracking the chance for rain on Saturday, but there are still some timing issues to be resolved.  Highs will be in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Scattered showers. High: 82º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up.  Low: 58º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 87º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Officials say one person is dead after crashing UHaul truck in Whiteside County.
Person dies in accident driving UHaul truck
Angela Brandmeyer, 29, was wanted in Rock Island County for possession of meth. She is also...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf arrested
For it’s 62nd consecutive year, the Strawberry Festival brought out the community of Long Grove...
62nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Long Grove

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warming up later in the week
First Alert Forecast: Small chances of rain the next couple days
Few showers
KWQC First Alert Rain
A cool end to the weekend