Few showers today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Scattered showers this morning will be followed up with more isolated showers this afternoon. This will make for a tough temperature forecast, where areas that stay dry will have no problem getting to the 80s today while the lucky few that get isolated showers stay in the 70s. Unfortunately, this rainfall will be light and not enough to bust our drought. The rest of the work week looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s and 90s. We are tracking the chance for rain on Saturday, but there are still some timing issues to be resolved. Highs will be in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Scattered showers. High: 82º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 58º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 87º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.