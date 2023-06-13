Fourth lawsuit filed in partial building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A fourth lawsuit has been filed in the partial building collapse at 324 Main Street, “The Davenport.”

The lawsuit has been filed against building owner, Andrew Wold. Also, Davenport Hotel LLC., the City of Davenport and the City of Davenport’s Chief Building Inspector, according to the lawsuit filed.

That lawsuit was filed by the business owners of 4th Street Nutrition and four other tenants of the apartment building at 324 Main Street.

According to the lawsuit, each of the tenants is claiming damages in the excess of $10,000, and asking for compensation for loss of personal property, emotional stress, and court costs.

