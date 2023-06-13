Isolated shower possible Tuesday, otherwise mix of sun and clouds

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Aside from a few pop-up showers throughout the day, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and a little hazy. The cooler temperatures in the 70s will be northeast of the Quad Cities where we are expecting more cloud cover, with highs in the lower 80s elsewhere.

The rest of the work week looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s and 90s. We are tracking the chance for rain on Saturday, but there are still some timing issues to be resolved. Highs will be in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. High: 84º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 58º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 88º.

