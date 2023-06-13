Man identified from fatal crash in Dubuque Co.

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A New Vienna man was identified from a fatal crash in Dubuque County.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Asbury police, and Asbury EMS responded about 4:26 p.m. June 6, to 16323 Asbury Rd for a single-vehicle crash, according to deputies.

A vehicle drove off the west side of the road, traveled about 70 yards through a field, and down a wooded embankment, deputies said.

According to deputies, the driver, 64-year-old Charles Coley, was taken by Asbury Ambulance to an area hospital in Dubuque where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

