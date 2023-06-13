Moline: Keep your head, don’t use illegal fireworks

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The City of Moline is sending an early warning about “dangerous and disruptive” use of illegal fireworks.

About 100 complaints are received every year around the Fourth of July by the Moline Police Department, according a news release from the city.

“We understand everyone wants to have fun, but there are dozens of organized fireworks displays free of charge and fun for everyone,” Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said. One of the biggest in the area is Red, White and Boom.

Moline Fire Chief Steve Regenwether also urges residents to leave it to the professionals. “They are also a fire hazard, frighten pets and can trigger citizens suffering from post-traumatic stress.”

Every year the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal issues an injury report.

In July 2022, 44 hospitals reported a total of 168 injuries -- and one-third of the injured suffered multiple injuries. The majority of the injuries are to the hands, head/face or eyes.

Examples of illegal fireworks in Illinois include skyrockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, mortars, M-100s, M-80s, cherry bombs, firecrackers and helicopters.

