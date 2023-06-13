Quad Cities Community Foundation launches Center for Nonprofit Excellence

Quad Cities, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Community Foundation will launch a new Center for Nonprofit Excellence.

The foundation is dedicated to expanding the region’s nonprofit sector and continuing to support nonprofits by providing expanded resources that help local organizations advance their missions and grow their collective impact, according to a media release.

“The vision for the Center has grown naturally and intentionally,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, the Community Foundation’s president and CEO. “Now is the right time to move our efforts forward into something more holistic and accessible to organizations of all sizes.”

The Center for Nonprofit Excellence will bring together and add to the Community Foundation’s existing initiatives, including capacity-building grant programs, fiscal sponsorship support, and peer learning groups for nonprofit CEOs and fundraisers, the release said. These capacity buildings will hold workshops, programming, and other opportunities designed to further strengthen the operational capabilities of local nonprofits and amplify their impact in the region.

“Our local nonprofits are deepening their work every year; that growth brings new questions, and for so many, they trust the Community Foundation to help them answer those questions,’ said Kelly Thompson, the Community Foundation’s vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives. “We want to build on that trust, and that’s where the Center comes in.”

The Center for Nonprofit Excellence is excited to become a permanent home for collective sector-specific knowledge, according to the release. Participants will gain access to valuable new learning opportunities, shared resources, and assessments of the strengths, needs, and opportunities in the local philanthropic sector. The foundation recognizes that diversity, equity, and inclusion are crucial elements for the progress and effectiveness of the nonprofit sector, the Center will embed these principles into all aspects of its operations, including program design and evaluation.

“Taking that into account means engaging organizations led by people of color and designing and delivering the programming they value, as well as weaving these principles into all programming. We also need to provide entry points for organizations that are large or small, brand-new or long-standing” said Thompson.

The Center for Nonprofit Excellence is set to launch in the summer of 2023 with the hiring of a director and administrative assistant, along with the convening of an advisory council, the release said. The Center is made up of the nonprofit leaders that will work to align existing Community Foundation offerings and partnerships through the Center. The Center is moving forward thanks to the recent commitment of the Regional Development Authority and the contributions of private donors.

The Community Foundation invites nonprofit and philanthropic leaders and community members to help guide the collective effort by joining the Center’s advisory committee. Interested parties can learn more and register here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.