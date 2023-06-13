Quad Cities Junior Rowing Team earns gold silver and bronze at national championships

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Two Rivers YMCA Quad Cities Junior Rowing Team has returned from the 28th U.S. Rowing Youth National Championship Regatta in Sarasota with several awards.

According to the YMCA’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Cornelius, the team retuned home with a a gold, silver, and bronze medal.

The event was the largest ever with 835 entries from 225 clubs across the country which totals to over 4,000 athletes, Cornelius said.

Alexa Mueller and Olivia Meskan won the Women’s youth 2x race by an impressive 2.5 length/5.6 second margin. Nikhil Ramaraju and Aden Anderson were in a tight battle with two other boats yet managed to bring home silver. Voilet Meskan and Lily Collins won the bronze in the Women’s U17 2x, according to a media release from the YMCA.

The remainder of the team also performed well, Cornelius added. Additionally, Erin Morely, Maddy Finchman and Sophia Ramaraju made it into the A finals. Graham Matlock and Isabella Sels both competed in the B finals on a national stage.

