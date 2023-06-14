1 killed in fire in Henry Co. Tuesday

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead after a house fire in Henry County, while crews responded to two fires Tuesday night.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report at 8:41 p.m. in the 2500 grid of Perkins Road, near Lowell. The house and garage were engulfed in fire and severely damaged, according to deputies. New London Fire, Mt. Pleasant Fire, Salem Fire, and Danville Fire also responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported at this residential fire, according to deputies.

A second fire was reported at 11:29 p.m. in the 2300 block of 220th Street, northeast of Mt. Pleasant, deputies said. The home was fully engulfed in fire. Mt. Pleasant Fire, Winfield Fire, Mt. Union Fire, and New London Fire also responded to the fire.

Deputies said one occupant was unaccounted for. After the fire was extinguished a person was found inside the burned residence. The identity of the person is being withheld until the investigation is complete and all family is notified.

According to deputies, both fires are being investigated by Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office.

