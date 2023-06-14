1 killed in fire in Henry Co. Tuesday

Crews respond to 2 fires Tuesday night
A woman whose body was found after a house fire Wednesday in Henry County has been identified.
A woman whose body was found after a house fire Wednesday in Henry County has been identified.(Michel Curi)
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead after a house fire in Henry County, while crews responded to two fires Tuesday night.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report at 8:41 p.m. in the 2500 grid of Perkins Road, near Lowell. The house and garage were engulfed in fire and severely damaged, according to deputies. New London Fire, Mt. Pleasant Fire, Salem Fire, and Danville Fire also responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported at this residential fire, according to deputies.

A second fire was reported at 11:29 p.m. in the 2300 block of 220th Street, northeast of Mt. Pleasant, deputies said. The home was fully engulfed in fire. Mt. Pleasant Fire, Winfield Fire, Mt. Union Fire, and New London Fire also responded to the fire.

Deputies said one occupant was unaccounted for. After the fire was extinguished a person was found inside the burned residence. The identity of the person is being withheld until the investigation is complete and all family is notified.

According to deputies, both fires are being investigated by Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say

Latest News

Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vechile crash in Sterling
A Clinton man is facing multiple charges in Scott County after police say he sexually abused a...
Man facing sex abuse, extortion charges in Scott County
Former Eldridge City Clerk charged with using over $76,000 for personal expenses
Bettendorf Transit announces new rider-friendly app SPOT®