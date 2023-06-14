Coroner identifies man killed in single-vechile crash in Sterling

WHITESIDE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Coroner identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash on June 3, as 18-year-old Mario E. Toney of Dixon, Illinois.

Whiteside County deputies responded to the crash on Illinois Route 40, just north of Fulfs Road in rural Sterling at 5:20 a.m. June 3.

When deputies arrived, the vehicle was on fire after the driver struck a tree. Toney who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sterling Fire Department, CHG Ambulance, and Whiteside County coroner Joe McDonald assisted Whiteside County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.