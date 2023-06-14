Coroner identifies man killed in single-vechile crash in Sterling

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT
WHITESIDE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Coroner identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash on June 3, as 18-year-old Mario E. Toney of Dixon, Illinois.

Whiteside County deputies responded to the crash on Illinois Route 40, just north of Fulfs Road in rural Sterling at 5:20 a.m. June 3.

When deputies arrived, the vehicle was on fire after the driver struck a tree. Toney who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sterling Fire Department, CHG Ambulance, and Whiteside County coroner Joe McDonald assisted Whiteside County Sheriff’s office.

