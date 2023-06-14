Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A federal judge sentenced a Davenport man to seven years in prison after illegal gun was found during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped Donnell Hargrove in Bettendorf on Aug. 21, 2022, and detected the smell of marijuana. Hargrove admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle earlier, according to documents presented at the U.S. federal court in Davenport.

When the 54-year-old was searched, a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was discovered in his waistband. Hargrove, who has a felony record, was prohibited was having any firearms.

Hargrove will serve three years of supervised release after his seven-year-term. There is no parole in the federal system.

