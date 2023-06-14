Financial Planning with Heidi: Death Of A Spouse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC. discusses the death of a spouse with Morgan and how you have to think of finances, Heidi says. Specifically, Heidi talks about social security claiming strategies.

Several social security claiming strategies according to Heidi include: survivor benefits are 100% of deceased spouse’s benefit, marriage must have lasted at least nine months, common-law marriages are eligible if recognized by your state, rules around age and claiming benefits, and crunching the numbers of getting someone to help you with this.

Huiskamp Collins Investments Information:

Address- 2209 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa

Phone- 563-949-4705

Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/

