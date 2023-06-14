Galesburg votes on separation from city manager

Monday night, Galesburg city council voted on a separation agreement with their city manager.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
According to a media release from City of Galesburg Office of Mayor Peter Schwartzman, Monday night, the city council voted five to one on a separation agreement with Galesburg City Manager Gerald Smith.

“While I agree with this decision, we shouldn’t ‘move on’ without reflection,” said Mayor Schwartzman. “For Galesburg to continue on its forward path, there are things we must do. Both elected officials and community members can help our city heal and assist bringing us all together during this tumultuous time, for our city and our nation.”

Mayor Schwartzman stated he wanted the city to recognize that we must treat all members of our community with respect, reach out to community members different from you by attending an event that you don’t know much about or may be apprehensive about for some reason. See diversity of thought, background, culture, etc. as a strength, not a weakness. Find common ground on which to work with others. Focus on positive things going on in Galesburg and spend more time on furthering these efforts, and show humility and grace, Mayor Schwartzman concluded.

