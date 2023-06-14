Goodbye green bridge, I-74 to be removed with controlled explosives, Sunday

BETTENDORF, Iowa and MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The old I-74 Bridge will be going out with a bang on Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced plans to use controlled explosives to remove suspension cables and towers on the old I-74 Bridge on Sunday morning, June 18.

According to the IDOT, the demolition operation is scheduled to take place on Sunday, beginning as early as 7 a.m., weather permitting. IDOT officials also say that the new I-74 Bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately one hour on Sunday morning with a posted detour in place.

According to a media release from the IDOT, the demolition contractor, Helm Group, will use controlled explosives to remove the suspension cables and towers on the eastbound bridge. The use of explosives will require a temporary closure of the new I-74 Bridge to vehicles and pedestrians. The river will also be temporarily closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters, according to the media release.

“Safety is our utmost priority during the demolition process,” said Chris Snyder, Project Manager for Helm Group. “We ask the public, including boaters, to be cautious and avoid the restricted area during this critical operation. By respecting the safety measures in place, we can ensure the well-being of everyone involved and complete the process quickly and efficiently. We appreciate the understanding and support of the community.”

If you’re interested in viewing the demolition, here’s how you can watch.

TV6 will be providing live updates in our Sunday morning 6 a.m. newscast on-air and online, and additionally, the IDOT has provided a live link to watch the demolition.

With the demolition taking place, several detours will be in place. Here’s what you need to know.

According to IDOT officials, the new I-74 Bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately one hour on Sunday morning with a posted detour in place. IDOT officials say through-traffic should remain on I-80 and I-280, and local traffic will be directed to use the Centennial Bridge in Davenport.

Additionally, officials added that the bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be closed for approximately 24 hours.

Detour map for I-74 thru traffic.

I-74 Demolition Thru Traffic Detour. (Iowa Department of Transportation)

Detour map for I-74 River Bridge.

I-74 Demolition River Bridge Detour. (Iowa Department of Transportation)

Due to the demolition, there are also several restricted areas, including the riverfront path in Bettendorf being closed. Here’s what you need to know.

The IDOT is also advising residents and visitors in the area to view the restricted area map which is shown, below. Access to this area, including Leach Park in Bettendorf, will be strictly prohibited. Sections of the riverfront path in Bettendorf will be closed too, IDOT officials said.

Riverfront closed in Bettendorf, restricted area.

I-74 demolition restricted area. (Iowa Department of Transportation)

River traffic should also be aware of the demolition, officials say, as the Mississippi River will be closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters.

IDOT officials say to ensure public safety during this demolition process, certain areas will be temporarily closed. The main navigation channel in the river will be closed for up to 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 18. Areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours. Local law enforcement will be on site monitoring the river during the demolition process, officials said.

To view the river traffic advisory, click here.

I-74 River Traffic Demolition. (Iowa Department of Transportation)

For additional information about the old I-74 demolition, click here.

Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 Bridge.

“I kinda would’ve liked to seen it blown up,” cyclist Mary Scott said. “I kinda also understand the environmental impact, so I’m fine with what they’re doing.”

Another cyclist, Bryan Hendricks said he doesn’t care to see a big implosion.

“We’ve already seen the Savanah bridge blown up,” Hendricks said. “We’ve already seen the old hospital blown up. How many things do we have to see be blown up in our lives?”

Read more, here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.