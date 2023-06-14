Iowa man arrestd in drug charges in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Burlington man was arrested on drug charges.

Miguel Angel Diaz, 37, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

HHETSB 911 center and Henderson County dispatch received a report about 11:11 a.m. Tuesday of a possible domestic dispute on US 34 traveling west, in rural Gladstone, Illinois, according to Henderson County Sheriff, Matthew Link. While deputies were en-route to the scene dispatch advised that a woman was walking down the highway.

Deputies arrived at the scene when they noticed a man walking from the suspected vehicle. Deputies said they learned the woman had been picked up by another motorist.

When speaking with the man, he was patted down for officer safety. Deputies said they located a baggie containing drugs.

According to deputies, evidence of a domestic battery was not found.

Diaz is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail with no bond and awaiting a bond hearing.

