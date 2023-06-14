Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman, charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim has taken a plea deal.

Madison Russo, 19, has plead guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing for Russo will be at a later date.

TV6 has reached out to the county attorney for more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

