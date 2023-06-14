Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say

Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis Roberston was primarily kept in one room of the basement.(Pixabay)
By Alexandra Parker and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Deputies found a man with disabilities dead in the basement his caregivers had kept him locked inside, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Dennis Robertson, 40, required special care and was unable to take care of himself on a regular basis.

Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Roberston was primarily kept in one room of the basement.

They described Roberston’s living conditions as horrific and said this is one of the worst cases of neglect they’ve seen.

Authorities said the door had been modified to lock from the outside to keep Robertson inside.

“It was apparent to investigators that both Hammond and Parker had neglected their duty to care for Mr. Robertson in a manner required by law,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Michael Hammond, 46, and Lauri Parker, 59, were both arrested and charged with neglect of a disabled adult.

Investigators are awaiting a full medical examiner’s autopsy report to assist in determining if additional charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say

Latest News

Former Eldridge City Clerk charged with using over $76,000 for personal expenses
Inflation has been receding.
Inflationary pressures continue to ease; producer prices drop 0.3%
St. Ambrose University to host free public star star gazing at Menke Observatory this summer
St. Ambrose hosting free star gazing nights in Menke Observatory
St. Ambrose hosting free star gazing nights in Menke Observatory
Miguel Angel Diaz, 37, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Iowa man arrestd in drug charges in Henderson Co.