Newman’s Nightclub and Lounge to host ‘Rise Up For Rebuilding’ charity event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Newman’s Nightclub and Lounge will be hosting ‘Rise Up For Rebuilding’, a charity event to help those affected by the partial building collapse.

According to event organizers, the charity event will take place on Saturday at Newman’s Nightclub and Lounge, 822 West 2nd Street, from noon to 12 a.m., with entry into the event being $10 with proceeds going towards collapse victims.

Additionally, event organizers say that guests can also choose to donate supplies instead of making a $10 donation.

Accepted supplies items include towels, hygiene items and clothes, event organizers said.

Event organizers say there will also be live music performances from a variety of artists.

Building collapse charity event in Davenport. (Newman's Nightclub and Lounge)

