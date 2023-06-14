Projections for blood collection can decrease more than 20% during the summer.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Blood donation officials are raising awareness over the importance of giving blood this time of the year. June 14th is World Blood Donor Day, and officials expect at least a 20% decrease in blood donations over the summer.

“It does come during the time of year when blood centers in our part of the world, face challenges, with the blood supply,” said ImpactLife Public Relations Manager, Kirby Winn. “That is due in part to the school year and our big blood drives that we have at high schools, colleges and universities are no longer on our schedule.”

Officials added that this time of the year is when hospital emergency departments depend on those blood donations. They call it “trauma season” or the period between Memorial Day through Labor Day. During that time, emergency staff say they see more accidents, violence, or other injuries. That makes donating even more important.

“The demand for blood caused by emergencies, cancer treatments, surgeries and more will continue at the same rate, meaning blood transfusions will be needed as much as ever by hospitals across the region,” said Marketing and Donor Relations Vice President Amanda Hess.

ImpactLife staff suggest that you can donate blood once every 56 days. With donators giving more blood, it would give them the supply they need to deal with crisis situations. World Blood Donor Day is on the birthday of Dr. Karl Landsteiner, who helped first identify the different blood types in the early 1900s.

