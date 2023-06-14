Quad Cities Interfaith and QCAIR to hold second annual multicultural fest and world cup

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees and Quad Cities Interfaith say they are hosting the second annual Quad Cities Multicultural Festival and Quad Cities World Cup.

This unique event features a multi-cultural festival with food and art vendors as well as a stage full of local performers displaying their cultures.

There is also a themed soccer tournament where local teams can compete for prizes, according to a press release from the marketing coordinator.

The multi-cultural fest will begin at noon and go until 6:00 p.m. and the world cup will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to the marketing coordinators of QCAIR and QC Interfaith.

Currently the event is seeking applications for vendors, performers, and teams to participate. Sign up information can be found at https://www.qcair.org/news. The QC World Cup is looking for referees, line men/women and match commissioners for the games. If interested, reach out to Isaac at icarr@qcair.org, according to the marketing coordinator.

