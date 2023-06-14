St. Ambrose hosting free star gazing nights in Menke Observatory

By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University and the Quad City Astronomical Society invite the public to Menke Observatory for free stargazing, according to a press release from St. Ambrose.

The Menke Observatory is located at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center or 3155 52nd Avenue, Dixon, Iowa.

At sunset, people can use the observatory telescope or even bring their own to enjoy the summer night sky. The observatory will be open June 17, 24, July 15, 22, Aug 12, and Sept 9,23, according to the press release.

Further event information may be found at https://www.sau.edu/events. In the event of a weather cancellation contact Robert Mitchell at mitchellrobertc@sau.edu or visit the Quad City Astronomical Society Facebook page.

