TV6 Book Club: June Reads

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every month TV6 partners with Brittany Peacock from the Davenport Library to share a book of the month and June’s books of the month choices include The Gentleman’s Guide To Vice and Virtue, Good For You Camille Pagan, The Friend Zone, and Graceland.

However, the chosen book for this month, June, is Good For You Camille Pagan.

Brittany also discusses details about the Find Your Voice Summer Reading Program which runs from June 1 to August 31, as well as Juneteenth: A Day Of Independence at the Fairmount Library on June 15 at 6:30 p.m., and lastly, You Can Draw Better Than Me on Friday, June 16 at the Eastern Library at 3 p.m.

