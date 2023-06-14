Warming up the rest of the week

More rain chances this weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are back to a stretch of weather with plenty of sun, some haze from wildfire smoke and warmer than normal temps in the QCA.  Today’s highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with comfortable humidity.  90s will be on tap for both Thursday and Friday.  For the weekend, models continue to struggle with showers and storm chances leading to a low confidence forecast.  At this time, areas SW of the QC are favored for rain late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Stay tuned for more updates.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. High: 88º. Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 58º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 92º.

