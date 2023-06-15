8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs

Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed. (Source: WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl in Tennessee died less than a week after having her tonsils removed, according to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Addyson Rudd was sent home after her surgery last Tuesday to recover and was reportedly OK. Less than 24 hours later, after rounds of medication, she had to be rushed back to the hospital.

“She essentially bled out in less than two minutes, and [her stepdad] was performing CPR in the bathroom until help arrived,” said her mother, Deanna Caudill. “She was terrified. Whenever she came out of the room she said, ‘Daddy.’”

Her parents said a main artery burst but aren’t sure why. They said they are hopeful an autopsy will reveal a cause for the burst.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, children rarely die after this kind of surgery, but it happens.

Last year, they found seven per 100,000 deaths were related to a tonsillectomy, mostly due to some pre-existing chronic conditions.

Addyson was reportedly healthy, so much so, she will be an organ donor.

“She’s always going to live on in another kid. She’ll always be remembered. She’s a hero. She’s my hero. She’s our hero,” her father, Billy Rudd, said.

The family is now banding together to send a warning out to parents.

“If a child has to be put under anesthesia, they shouldn’t be going home the [same] day,” Rudd said, adding they believe children should be monitored for up to 24 hours.

Family members said they have set up a GoFundMe for her parents in an effort to keep their focus on Addy’s transition instead of medical bills.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport

Latest News

British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
This photo provided by Scott County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office shows Justin Wright. Wright, a...
Songwriter, music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s death
John Russell Howald, 46, was convicted in February and sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge...
Montana man who fired shots in a thwarted plot against LGBTQ+ people gets 18 years in prison
Bettendorf Community School District
Bettendorf middle school students 1 of 48 to showcase at National Museum of American History on Flag Day