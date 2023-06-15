90s return Thursday

Temps in the 80′s and 90′s for the next several days
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- One of the warmest days so far this year is on the way. We will have plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon with hazy sunshine.

Northeast winds will arrive Thursday night allowing some cooler air to settle early Friday before more sun gets us back to the 80s and 90s.

As far as rain chances go this weekend, there is still some uncertainty of the track, but the timing looks to be Sunday, but it won’t be widespread.

Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s 80s this weekend before another bump in temperatures returns early next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 94º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 55º Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 85º.

