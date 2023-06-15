90s return today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- One of the warmest days so far this year is on the way. We will have plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to low 90s. NE winds will arrive tonight allowing some cooler air to settle early Friday before more sun gets us back to the 80s and 90s. As far as rain chances go this weekend, there is still some uncertainty of the track, but the timing looks to be late Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s this weekend before another bump in temps returns early next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 92º. Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 53º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 87º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.