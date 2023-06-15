Air Quality Alert in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for eastern Iowa

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to move through the air, and some of it is translating to the ground.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for our Iowa counties until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the Air Quality Alert as fine particles near or above EPA health standards increase through this evening.

The DNR recommends limiting outdoor activities, especially those with heart or lung disease, outdoor workers as well as older adults and children.

While haze from wildfire smoke will still be present over the next couple days, air quality should improve.

