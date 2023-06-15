Barge party celebrates new floating classroom

Barge party for new floating classroom in Living Land and Waters in East Moline.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The annual “barge party” at Beacon Harbor in East Moline featured the unveiling of the organization’s latest achievement: the Mississippi River Institute Floating Classroom.

This classroom hopes to inspire and educate students about career opportunities in the maritime industry. Chad Pregracke says he’s happy to share his love for the river and those opportunities with others.

Pregracke founded Living Lands & Waters in an effort to clean the nation’s waterways, beginning with the Mississippi River in his backyard.

“The river’s always been really important to me, and I am happy to share that opportunity and those different opportunities out there with other people. There’s a lot of adventurous, high-paying jobs out there,” he said.

The barge party was to continue until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The Historic US Bank building in the city of Maquoketa was remodeled and refreshed and is now...
New businesses introduced at the historic US Bank building
