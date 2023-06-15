Bettendorf middle school students 1 of 48 to showcase at National Museum of American History on Flag Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Students from Bettendorf Middle School were one of 48 exhibits selected to be showcased in a live showcase at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History on Flag Day.

Hadley Appel, Kailin Stiles-Pena, and Addison Woelfel were selected for their exhibit called The Apgar; Advancing the Frontier of Neonatal Medicine, according to the media release.

All exhibits selected were created by middle and high school students competing in the 2023 National History Day® National Contest, the release said. These exhibits also reflect the 2023 theme, Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.

“We are thrilled to have our students return to Washington, D.C. to compete in the 2023 NHD National Contest,” shares Executive Director Cathy Gorn. “We appreciate the National Museum of American History for hosting this showcase and sharing the work of these students with such a wide audience on a very important day at the museum.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.