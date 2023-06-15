Close Up With CASI: New Homestead Tax Exemption and Thirsty Thursday

Laura Kopp talks about new homestead tax exemption and Thirsty Thursday at CASI.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp, President and CEO of Center for Active Seniors talks about new homestead tax exemption for those 65 years of age or older.

Several important details that Kopp highlights about the new homestead tax exemption include:

  • Exemption for $3,250 of taxable value, 2023
  • Exemption is for $6,500 of taxable value, 2024
  • Applications are due July 1
  • Exemption allowed for future years, without future filing

Kopp also says that Thirsty Thursday will be held at CASI on Thursday, June 15 from noon to 6 p.m. Kopp says the event will include bags, billiards, burgers, beer, a DJ in the Celebration Hall, 50/50 raffles and auction items, and all proceeds will support CASI programming.

CASI Information:

Where? 1035 West Kimberly Road

Phone- 563-386-7477

Website- https://www.casiseniors.org/

