Credit Island back open to the public

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park is now open to the public, according to the Davenport Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Davenport Public Works staff successfully repaired the causeway while Parks and Recreation staff helped clear debris from the flood and clean the playground equipment, according to the post.

The lodge is still closed to the public for deep cleaning, but staff says they hope to have that open at the beginning of July.

