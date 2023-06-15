Credit Island back open to the public

Credit Island is back open to the public.
Credit Island is back open to the public.(Davenport Parks and Recreation)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park is now open to the public, according to the Davenport Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Davenport Public Works staff successfully repaired the causeway while Parks and Recreation staff helped clear debris from the flood and clean the playground equipment, according to the post.

The lodge is still closed to the public for deep cleaning, but staff says they hope to have that open at the beginning of July.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport

Latest News

Old I-74 to be removed with controlled explosives Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Hazy sunshine, reduced air quality Thursday
Coming Soon
Me & Billy allowed back into builiding, opening coming
John Deere Classic officials announced sponsor's exemptions.
2 elite young starts receive exemption to play at Jonh Deere Classic