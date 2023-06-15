CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co., Scott Co.

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa and ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Laquoie Reed, 38, is wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated domestic battery. He is also wanted in Scott County for robbery, assault with injury and other charges. Reed was also on Crime Stoppers on March 9.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Reed is 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

