CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for domestic assault

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

John Fey, 43, is wanted by Davenport police for aggravated domestic assault with injury. Fey is a sex offender who has not registered.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Fey is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. Your tip is anonymous. If it leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

