CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island Co. deputies investigate Heritage Landscape break-in

Rock Island County deputies are investigating a break-in at Heritage Landscape in May.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County deputies are investigating a break-in at Heritage Landscape in May.

Rock Island County Deputies responded about 3 a.m. May 15 to an alarm call at Heritage Landscape Design in Moline.

Deputies determined that an unknown person or people forced entry into the building by breaking a window. They stole a Lenovo brand Laptop from the business.

If you have any information about this break-in, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

