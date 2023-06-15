Drought conditions worsen in Iowa and Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest US Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning, and shows the entire TV6 viewing area is experiencing drought conditions, with most of the area experiencing a level 2, Moderate Drought.

One month ago, eastern Iowa and western Illinois had virtually no drought, but the dry weather over the last month has resulted in a flash drought situation.

Earlier this year, the worst drought conditions were located in the central and southern plains, as well as in California.

After a series of atmospheric rivers, the drought has been eliminated in California, but continues to worsen in the central plains.

With little rain in the KWQC First Alert Weather, the drought will likely worsen.

The US Drought Monitor is updated, weekly, on Thursdays.

