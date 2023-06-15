Family members express disgust after man’s body parts were reportedly stolen, sold by morgue manager

A New Hampshire family learned their dad's remains were stolen and sold online. (Source: WBZ/PAULA PELTONAVICH/CNN)
By WBZ staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLAISTOW, N.H. (WBZ) – Family members said they are devastated after learning their dad’s remains were stolen and sold online.

Prosecutors say the manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School took the body parts of several people and sold them for tens of thousands of dollars, leaving the families who donated their loved ones’ bodies in shock.

A phone call with Harvard brought this family devastating news. Pieces of Nick Pichowicz were likely sold on the black market.

“I can’t believe that, like what, eyes, I mean, skin. I mean, it’s just disgusting. I don’t even know. I don’t want to know,” said Paula Peltonavich, one of his daughters.

Always a giving man in life, Pichowicz wanted to do the same in death, so the 87-year-old donated his body to the Harvard Medical School for education and research in 2019.

A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts. (WCVB, INSTAGRAM, KATSCREEPYCREATIONS, CNN, Instagram/KatsCreepyCreations)

“I mean, you put them on the highest pedestal and you know, you think Harvard, you know. You think you’re safe,” said Darlene Lynch, one of his daughters.

But now, the family said they believe Pichowicz was the victim of a sickening scheme where federal prosecutors say the manager of Harvard’s morgue stole and sold body parts to make some extra cash.

“I literally wanted to throw up,” Lynch said.

What makes this even harder on the family is that they donated their mom’s body to Harvard back in March after the feds said they believe they shut down the bizarre operation. But still, the family wants her remains back now.

“I just feel bad for everybody that’s been victimized with this. It’s just not right,” Peltonavich said.

A statement from Harvard admits the case is “morally reprehensible” and said the school was “appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus.”

But the family said Harvard still has a ton of explaining to do for the betrayal of their parents.

“They trusted them to do good science work with their body, and then you have this.” Peltonavich said.

As for the culprits in the dark scheme, they’re looking for more than a slap on the wrist.

“I mean, those people need to be punished. They need to be punished. It’s just sick. I can’t even imagine,” Lynch said.

Both daughters have ashes of their dad sent back to them after his body supposedly served its medical purpose.

But with trust in short supply, they now wonder if it’s even him.

“I feel sick to my stomach,” Lynch said.

