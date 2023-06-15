Illinois burn bans in effect

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - Illinois fire agencies have announced burn bans until further notice.

Cordova Fire Chief Chuck Smalley said the extreme drought conditions in northern Rock Island County make any open burning unsafe on Thursday.

Excluded from the bans are grills and small fire pits.

Issuing the bans are:

Hillsdale Fire Protection District

Port Byron Fire Department

Rapids City Fire Protection District

Cordova Fire Protection District.

Scott County’s burn ban issue June 2 is still in effect because of drought conditions in Iowa.

Air quality alerts have been issued because of smoke that’s made its way from wildfires in Canada.

