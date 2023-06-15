Illinois burn bans in effect

Burn bans in upper Rock Island County
Burn bans in upper Rock Island County(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - Illinois fire agencies have announced burn bans until further notice.

Cordova Fire Chief Chuck Smalley said the extreme drought conditions in northern Rock Island County make any open burning unsafe on Thursday.

Excluded from the bans are grills and small fire pits.

Issuing the bans are:

  • Hillsdale Fire Protection District
  • Port Byron Fire Department
  • Rapids City Fire Protection District
  • Cordova Fire Protection District.

Scott County’s burn ban issue June 2 is still in effect because of drought conditions in Iowa.

Air quality alerts have been issued because of smoke that’s made its way from wildfires in Canada.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport

Latest News

Rock Island County deputies are investigating a break-in at Heritage Landscape in May.
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island Co. deputies investigate Heritage Landscape break-in
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co., Scott Co.
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for domestic assault
Repair on buckling pavement on Clay Street will begin Friday in Muscatine.
Too hot in Muscatine: City to fix buckled road