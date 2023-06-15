Me & Billy allowed back into building, opening coming

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport allowed Me & Billy back into their building yesterday afternoon.

Since the collapse of the Davenport building, they have been waiting to get the okay to reopen.

Me & Billy say they would love to open sooner than later but they need some time to start running again. They are hoping to get everything ready by the middle of next week.

Be on the lookout for their reopening.

