Me & Billy allowed back into building, opening coming

The city of Davenport allowed Me & Billy back in their building.
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport allowed Me & Billy back into their building yesterday afternoon.

Since the collapse of the Davenport building, they have been waiting to get the okay to reopen.

Me & Billy say they would love to open sooner than later but they need some time to start running again. They are hoping to get everything ready by the middle of next week.

Be on the lookout for their reopening.

Me & Billy allowed back into building, opening coming
