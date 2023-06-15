Me & Billy allowed back into builiding, opening coming

Coming Soon
Coming Soon(MGN)
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport allowed Me & Billy back into their building yesterday afternoon.

Since the collapse of the Davenport building, they have been waiting to get the okay to reopen.

Me & Billy say they would love to open sooner than later but they need some time to start running again. They are hoping to get everything ready by the middle of next week.

Be on the lookout for their reopening.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport

Latest News

Old I-74 to be removed with controlled explosives Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Hazy sunshine, reduced air quality Thursday
Credit Island is back open to the public.
Credit Island back open to the public
John Deere Classic officials announced sponsor's exemptions.
2 elite young starts receive exemption to play at Jonh Deere Classic