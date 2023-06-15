MidAmerican seeks to raise natural gas rate in Iowa

MidAmerican Energy wants natural gas rate hike
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - MidAmerican Energy is asking for a rate increase.

The utility company is seeking to raise its natural gas  delivery charge by an average of 6%.

The company says the price of natural gas fluctuates on the market, but the delivery charge covers the company’s cost of pipelines. The company also says it has not raised the delivery charge in over 20 years.

MidAmerican Energy is asking the Iowa Utilities Board for approval for next year but will implement a temporary increase effective June 22.

A series of customer comment meetings will be held across the state. In the Quad Cities area, it will be at 6 p.m. July 31 at the Davenport River Center, 136 E. Third St..

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport

Latest News

Rock Island County deputies are investigating a break-in at Heritage Landscape in May.
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island Co. deputies investigate Heritage Landscape break-in
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co., Scott Co.
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for domestic assault
Repair on buckling pavement on Clay Street will begin Friday in Muscatine.
Too hot in Muscatine: City to fix buckled road