Muscatine Mulberry Health Clinic breaks ground Wednesday

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the new Mulberry Health Clinic.
By Randy Biery and Madison McAdoo
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the new Muscatine Mulberry Health Clinic.

The new clinic will be a $19 million dollar construction project to build a new, three-floor, 42,000-square-foot health clinic facility, according to hospital officials.

“The 2021 Muscatine County Community needs assessment identified improving access as the number one priority,” said Charla Schafer, President of the Community Foundation of Great Muscatine. “This project is aimed squarely at advancing access by reducing travel and increasing availability.”

The clinic is owned by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, operated by UnityPoint Clinic®, and connected to the UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine Hospital.

”I think in areas like ours any time we can have a new space that allows patient care to be impacted that allows for the potential of recruitment of providers, (but with) facilities like this will help us do just that and really highlight the importance of healthcare locally,”said Rachel Pohl, Executive Director Trinity, Muscatine.

