New businesses introduced at the historic US Bank building

MAQUOKETA, IA {KWQC} – The Historic US Bank building in the city of Maquoketa was remodeled and refreshed and is now home to three businesses.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting at the US Bank building introduced Innovative 120 and the Jackson County Economic Development office.

Maquoketa High School graduate and local, Robert Abbott, founded Innovative 120 with the intention of building a center where he can help focus and drive entrepreneurship in Jackson County.

“It means the finish line of a long process,” said Abbott. “It means the opportunity to finally unveil what we’ve been thinking about for a while to allow the community into a space that has finished level and I think beauty that is on par with any place in this country.”

Along with Innovative 120 and the Jackson County Economic Development office joins Spelunker Coffee Company, who has been running operations since August.

“This is the first roastery that they’ve had for coffee,” said owner Christian McLaughlin. “For Innovate [120] this is an idea that’s a little different than what the town has seen before. Innovate [120] wants to bring in new and unique ideas to the town of Maquoketa and we’re starting to grow a bit more.”

The white-columned building in downtown Maquoketa was first built in 1920. The US Bank served the community for almost a century, closing its’ services in 2018.

The entry way to the building remains the same. You are greeted with the Latin phrase, “Novus Ordo Seclurum” meaning “New Order for the Ages.” Abbott concluded the ribbon cutting ceremony with the emphasis on the four pillars that runs Innovate 120: Work, Learn, Build, Connect.

The funding for the remodel came from about $490K in state grants, the Stead Family Foundation and private gifts from the Abbott family.

