South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects what it says is the test-launch of Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on April 13, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(朝鮮通信社 | Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast.

South Korea’s military says the North Korean launch occurred Thursday evening but gave no further details.

The launch came after North Korea’s military vowed an unspecified response after South Korean and U.S. troops finished five rounds of large-scale live-fire drills near the Koreas’ heavily fortified border earlier Thursday.

