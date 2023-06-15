‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill

The event was on hiatus for three years due to the pandemic.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation and Chamber of Commerce Hawaii threw their annual Hawaiian-themed party on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

The Aloha spirit made its way back to Capitol Hill for the 7th ‘Taste of Hawaii.’ The event helps members of Congress, and their staff learn about the pacific island state through its cuisine, culture, and music.

“The Aloha spirit is palpable and everybody’s very happy to be here,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii).

The ‘Taste of Hawaii’ and its vendors returned to Capitol Hill for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

“It’s a wonderful event and for the years that we had it before COVID, it was one of the best, well probably, the best attended taste of any states,” Hirono said.

“A lot of our businesses are still struggling,” said Chamber of Commerce Hawaii President and CEO, Sherry Menor-McNamara.

Menor-McNamara helps plan the party, which is part of a larger three-day program known as ‘Hawaii on the Hill.’ It allows Hawaii’s business leaders to meet with lawmakers while providing networking opportunities for Hawaii residents living in Washington D.C. who want to go back home for work.

“It just shows that Hawaii is all about community, working together, collaborating, making sacrifices, and going all in to ensure that Hawaii is on the map and speaking in one voice,” Menor-McNamara said.

Earlier this month, Senator Hirono made a tribute to the founders of one of the vendors who has been with Taste of Hawaii since the beginning, 95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie.

“It’s priceless. I mean, such an honor. We are so grateful, and she was so overwhelmed to receive such an honor. Thank you. Thank you very much. Mahalo.” said Ann Hashisaka, Mabel’s daughter.

Senator Hirono said you can sum up Hawaii and this event in one phrase: “Hawaii No ka ‘oi,” (which means) Hawaii is the best.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
Wold pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport

Latest News

A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023,...
Sam Bankman-Fried could face 2 criminal trials after judge agrees to sever some fraud charges